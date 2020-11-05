UniCredit beats profit forecast, sets aside corporate revamp

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI confirmed its profit goals after a stronger-than-expected third quarter, and put on hold plans to split its domestic and foreign operations to lower financing costs.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Unicredit headquarters of which many employees are working from home due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

UniCredit has been looking to create a sub-holding company for operations in Germany, Austria and eastern Europe to improve funding costs for the group, which faces higher sovereign risks on its home turf given Italy’s fragile public finances.

“Thanks to the massive buying of bonds by the European Central Bank and the very tight spreads on sovereign bonds ... there is no need for us to put in place the sub-holding so the project remains a project,” CEO Jean Pierre Mustier told a media briefing.

Italy’s second-biggest bank on Thursday reported a third-quarter net profit of 680 million euros ($798.39 million), well above an average forecast of 334 million euros in a company-provided consensus.

Underlying net profit, which the bank uses for capital distribution purposes, was also slightly higher and UniCredit said it was on track to hit a target of more than 0.8 billion euros this year and of between 3.0-3.5 billion in 2021.

UniCredit's performance confirmed improving earnings trends at Italian banks after the country in May lifted one of the strictest coronavirus lockdowns globally. Rival Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI also beat expectations on Wednesday with a strong third quarter.

Mustier said he expected an update soon from the ECB on a dividend ban which has hampered his plan to boost investor returns and lift UniCredit’s share price, currently worth less than 30% of the bank’s book value, against Intesa’s 50%.

“We confirm our distribution policy ... subject to a regulatory green light ... which we are very confident that it will happen next year,” he said after core capital strengthened to 14.4% of assets.

The French banker stood by his refusal to join in a consolidation wave in Italy where Intesa has snapped up UBI to leapfrog UniCredit in size.

He declined to comment on reports UniCredit faces pressure from the government to take on Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI, which publishes results later on Thursday.

“Our plan is based on no M&A. We prefer to transform rather than integrate and use our excess capital to support the economy and pay it back to shareholders when we are allowed to,” Mustier said.

UniCredit’s revenues declined from a year earlier, but rose 4.4% from the three months through June, boosted by a surge in trading income. Fees also recovered as commercial activity picked up in the bank’s main markets.

Unlike Intesa, UniCredit had a quarterly decline in net income from lending despite funds borrowed by the ECB at negative rates, hit by large customer loan repayments in the period.

Lower-than-expected loan losses also helped the results, as did larger cost cuts which prompted the bank to slightly improve its current plan’s target.

Mustier said the bank would step up provisions against credit risks in the last quarter to prepare for the impact of the pandemic, but confirmed the guidance for the year.

Shares in UniCredit CRDI.MI rose 0.8% by 0816 GMT broadly in line with the European sector .SX7P.($1 = 0.8517 euros)