Italy's Berlusconi misses political event after hospitalization

FILE PHOTO: Italian leader of the centre-right party Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he speaks during a pre-election gathering in Milan, Italy February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has missed a political event scheduled on Tuesday after being admitted to hospital with severe kidney pain, the deputy Chairman of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party said.

Berlusconi remains committed to the campaign for upcoming European Parliament elections and will take part in TV shows, Antonio Tajani said on Facebook live video..

Tajani is also current chairman of the European Parliament.