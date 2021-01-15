Former Italian PM Berlusconi discharged from hospital - source

A view shows the Cardiothoracic Center of Monaco where former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been urgently admitted because of heart problems, Monaco, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from the hospital in Monaco where he had been admitted due to heart problems, a source close to the media magnate told Reuters on Friday.

ANSA newswire had previously reported from sources in Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party the former PM had left the hospital and was now staying with his daughter Marina in southern France.