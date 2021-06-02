Former PM Berlusconi says his health is gradually improving - paper

FILE PHOTO: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks to the media as he leaves San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said his health is gradually improving, in an interview published on Wednesday.

“Doctors have finally allowed me to go back to work a little bit, but without leaving the house,” Berlusconi told daily Il Giornale in an interview.

The billionaire businessman and four-time prime minister, has been in and out of hospital in past months after contracting coronavirus last September and recently speculation has mounted about a deterioration of his health.

Berlusconi, 84, also said the government lead by Mario Draghi and supported by his centre-right Forza Italia party, must press on with tax and justice reforms.

“Without (these reforms) the country will not exit the crisis,” ha added.