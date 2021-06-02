Former PM Berlusconi says his health is gradually improving - paper

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said his health is gradually improving, in an interview published on Wednesday.
“Doctors have finally allowed me to go back to work a little bit, but without leaving the house,” Berlusconi told daily Il Giornale in an interview.
The billionaire businessman and four-time prime minister, has been in and out of hospital in past months after contracting coronavirus last September and recently speculation has mounted about a deterioration of his health.
Berlusconi, 84, also said the government lead by Mario Draghi and supported by his centre-right Forza Italia party, must press on with tax and justice reforms.
“Without (these reforms) the country will not exit the crisis,” ha added.
Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti
