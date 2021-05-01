Former Italian PM Berlusconi returns home after 24 days in hospital

FILE PHOTO: Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves as he arrives at Montecitorio Palace for talks on forming a new government, in Rome, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, where he had been since April 6 for a series of tests, a person close to the matter said on Saturday, confirming a report by news agency ANSA.

Berlusconi, 84, who was discharged on Friday, is now staying in his villa in Arcore, north of Milan, ANSA said.