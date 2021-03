FILE PHOTO: Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reacts as he arrives at Montecitorio Palace for talks on forming a new government, in Rome, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to hospital for a routine check up and he will soon be able to leave, his Forza Italia party said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Berlusconi is currently hospitalized at San Raffaele (in Milan) for routine clinical monitoring and adjustment to ongoing therapy. He will be discharged shortly,” the party said.