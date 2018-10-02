FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 2, 2018 / 9:21 AM / in 40 minutes

Euro is no shield against speculation: League lawmaker Borghi

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s League lawmaker Claudio Borghi said on Tuesday that market reaction to his comments on the euro shows the single currency is no shield against speculation.

Earlier, Italian government bond yields rose sharply after Borghi, a eurosceptic economist who chairs the Budget Committee in the lower house, said in a radio interview that Italy would benefit from more favorable economic conditions if it were outside the euro.

On Twitter Borghi said that the market moving “should make even the doziest understand how ridiculous it is to believe that the strong (single) currency protects from speculation.”

Reporting by Crispian Balmer, writing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.