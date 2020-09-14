Euronext confirms non-binding offer to buy Borsa Italiana

Slideshow ( 2 images )

PARIS (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext ENX.PA confirmed on Monday it had submitted a non-binding offer to the London Stock Exchange Group plc LSE.L to buy Borsa Italiana.

Euronext said in a statement its partners in the offer include Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Equity and Intesa Sanpaolo.

There can be no certainty that this will lead to a transaction, Euonext added.