Atlantia suspends payout to ex-CEO Castellucci over bridge probe

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia suspended a tranche of a 13 million euro ($14.33 million) severance payout to former Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci over issues arising from investigations being carried out by judicial authorities.

Castellucci left Atlantia in September following growing pressure on the group after last year’s deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa operated by Atlantia’s tollway unit Autostrade per l’Italia.

Atlantia gave no details but said the decision to suspend the payment was a prudential measure independent of any possible criminal implications arising from the investigation.