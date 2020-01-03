Atlantia's motorway concession must be revoked: deputy minister

FILE PHOTO: General view of Morandi Bridge almost one year since a section of the viaduct collapsed killing 43 people, in Genoa, Italy. June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Atlantia’s motorway concession must be revoked and the Italian government will make the decision in the coming days, Italy’s Deputy Transport Minister Giancarlo Cancelleri said in an interview on Friday.

“I repeat: we must give a strong signal and for this reason the concession to (Atlantia’s unit) Autostrade per l’Italia must be revoked. There are no more alibis...,” Cancelleri told daily La Stampa.

Controlled by Italy’s Benetton family and in charge of the country’s biggest motorway network, infrastructure group Atlantia has been in the crosshairs since a concrete bridge it operated collapsed in the city of Genoa in August 2018, killing 43 people.

Cancelleri added that it was not, however, the intention of the government to nationalize the Italian motorway network.