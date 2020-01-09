Italy's 5-Star say fining Autostrade not a solution, concession must be revoked

FILE PHOTO: Toll-road operator Autostrade's headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement said on Thursday it did not consider a fine as a possible solution for Italian motorway operator Autostrade per l’Italia to avoid a revocation of its operating license following a deadly bridge disaster.

The 5-Stars, which have led the charge against Atlantia’s highway unit, reiterated they wanted the license to be revoked, adding road tolls had also to be lowered.

According to press reports, the Italian government is considering a bumper fine for Autostrade as an alternative to stripping the group controlled by the Benetton family of is concession.