Autostrade top managers under investigation in Genoa bridge collapse: source

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have placed under investigation the top executives of Autostrade, the firm operating a bridge that collapsed last month killing 43 people, a judicial source said on Thursday.

A policeman arrives at the toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia's headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The top managers of Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, are among a list of 20 suspects which are being probed for alleged manslaughter, the source said.

Autostrade was not immediately available for a comment.

Prosecutors in Genoa are investigating the causes of the collapse of the Morandi bridge, which is part of the A10 motorway linking the northwestern Italian city to the French border.

A 200-metre section of the bridge gave way on Aug. 14, plunging dozens of vehicles into the valley below.

(This version of the story has been refiled to clarify reference to ‘managers’ in headline)