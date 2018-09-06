Autostrade top managers under investigation in Genoa bridge collapse: source

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have placed under investigation the top executives of Autostrade, the firm operating a bridge that collapsed last month killing 43 people, a judicial source said on Thursday.

A policeman arrives at the toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia's headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The top managers of Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, are among a list of 20 suspects which are being probed for alleged manslaughter, the source said.

Autostrade was not immediately available for a comment.

Prosecutors in Genoa are investigating the causes of the collapse of the Morandi bridge, which is part of the A10 motorway linking the northwestern Italian city to the French border.

A 200-metre section of the bridge gave way on Aug. 14, plunging dozens of vehicles into the valley below.