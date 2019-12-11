Italy says EU relations with post-Brexit UK in proportion to commitments by London

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Relations between the European Union and Britain following Brexit will be measured in proportion to London’s willingness to make commitments in areas such as mobility for citizens, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

The comments, made on the eve of a general election in Britain, reflect Rome’s concerns over the status of tens of thousands of Italian citizens living in the United Kingdom following its departure from the EU.

Speaking in parliament ahead of a meeting of the European Council this week, Conte said: “An ambitious partnership cannot, for example, do without adequate mobility for exchanges between citizens.”