Enel agrees on need to provide Italy with ultrabroadband network

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel said on Wednesday it agreed on the need to provide the country with an ultrabroadband network, after Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri urged parties involved in the plan to find an agreement.

Open Fiber, jointly owned by utility Enel and state lender CDP, is spending billions of euros to build an ultrafast fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network for consumers and businesses, including in remote areas of the country.

The government would like Telecom Italia to join forces with Open Fiber to avoid duplicating investments and roll out a future-proof full fiber network but the two companies have failed to strike a deal to combine their assets.

Enel added in the statement it is committed to build a national broadband network and looks favorably on any move, even innovative, to speed up such a move.