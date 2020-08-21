Technology News
Italian minister says majority shareholder cannot control broadband operator

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo is seen at the headquarters in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s single broadband network operator cannot be controlled by a majority shareholder, the deputy industry minister said on Friday, after Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) said it would not accept less than 50% of any network.

The Italian government is trying to negotiate a deal between the phone group and Open Fiber, jointly owned by state lender CDP and utility Enel (ENEI.MI), to merge fibre assets and create a single national champion.

But progress has been delayed as it seeks solutions to governance and regulation issues.

“Under a regulatory and antitrust profile, a single network company that supplies wholesale access services to all operators cannot be in the hands of a single, vertically integrated majority shareholder, “ Stefano Buffagni told the daily La Repubblica.

He had been asked about TIM wanting to continue to be the majority shareholder of any future network.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

