July 26, 2018 / 1:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy interested in creating single company for broadband network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is interested in the idea of creating a single company to roll out a wholesale ultrafast broadband network across the country, Industry Minister Luigi di Maio said on Thursday.

Di Maio said the government was studying the idea of a potential spin off of Telecom Italia’s (TIM) fixed line network, adding national security issues had to be also taken into consideration.

Phone incumbent TIM and broadband rival Open Fiber are both engaged in building fiber optic networks in Italy.

In March, the phone group officially kicked off the process to put its fixed-line network into a legally separate company, which it would fully control.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Stephen Jewkes

