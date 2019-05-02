Technology News
Italy's Open Fiber to sign network access deal with Fastweb: source

FILE PHOTO: Optical fibre cables for internet providers are seen running into a Enel Group server room in Perugia, Italy, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian broadband infrastructure group Open Fiber is set to sign a commercial deal with phone group Fastweb to extend a network access agreement to 80 Italian cities, a source said on Thursday.

The agreement will involve big cities not already covered by Fastweb as well as so-called uneconomic areas where Open Fiber, jointly controlled by state lender CDP and utility Enel, is rolling out a fiber network through state tenders.

Fastweb, controlled by Swisscom, already has an agreement with Open Fiber for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connection access for the city of Milan.

Fastweb owns 20 percent of Flash Fiber, a joint venture with Telecom Italia to build FTTH broadband infrastructure in the main Italian cities.

