March 29, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sky's Italy unit signs broadband deal with Open Fiber: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Sky’s Italian unit has signed a deal with broadband company Open Fiber that will allow it to stream programs and offer high-speed broadband services, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Sky parabolic antennas are seen on roof of the Sky Italia buildings on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

The accord will give Sky Italia access to the ultrafast broadband network Open Fiber is laying in more than 270 Italian towns and cities.

“The deal was signed and it will be announced in the afternoon,” the source said.

The two companies were not immediately available for comment.

Open Fiber, jointly controlled by Italy’s state-controlled utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, is rolling out a fiber-to-the-home network to take on phone incumbent Telecom Italia TLIT.MI.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing Paola Arosio

