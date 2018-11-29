Italy's League wants single broadband network under state control

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling League party is working to create a single broadband network that would be put under state control, League lawmaker Alessandro Morelli told Reuters on Thursday.

“The single network must be publicly controlled, this is our hope as it is an infrastructure of national interest,” said Morelli, who heads the transport and communications committee in parliament.

He added that private investors are always welcome in the country, “but infrastructure of strategic importance must be in the hands of the state”. The League’s coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement, had already made clear it wanted the network to be public.