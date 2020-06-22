Italy's PM says government may consider raising its stake in TIM

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a session of the lower house of parliament on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday the government may consider the possibility of raising its stake in former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) to 25% as part of a plan to speed up ultrafast internet rollout across the country.

Asked whether Italy was thinking of raising its stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) to 25%, Conte said the government might consider such a move.

“It is one of the options we may consider”, he told IlFatto.it’s website.

Earlier on Monday, the founder of the senior coalition party 5-Star Movement Beppe Grillo called on Italian State lender CDP to raise its stake to 25% in order to drive the creation of a single broadband network with smaller rival Open Fiber.

CDP currently own a 10% stake.