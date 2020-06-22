Deals
June 22, 2020 / 3:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's PM says government may consider raising its stake in TIM

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a session of the lower house of parliament on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday the government may consider the possibility of raising its stake in former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) to 25% as part of a plan to speed up ultrafast internet rollout across the country.

Asked whether Italy was thinking of raising its stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) to 25%, Conte said the government might consider such a move.

“It is one of the options we may consider”, he told IlFatto.it’s website.

Earlier on Monday, the founder of the senior coalition party 5-Star Movement Beppe Grillo called on Italian State lender CDP to raise its stake to 25% in order to drive the creation of a single broadband network with smaller rival Open Fiber.

CDP currently own a 10% stake.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Sabina Suzzi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below