Italy's PM says government may consider raising its stake in TIM

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday the government may consider the possibility of raising its stake in former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) to 25% as part of a plan to speed up ultrafast internet rollout across the country.
Asked whether Italy was thinking of raising its stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) to 25%, Conte said the government might consider such a move.
“It is one of the options we may consider”, he told IlFatto.it’s website.
Earlier on Monday, the founder of the senior coalition party 5-Star Movement Beppe Grillo called on Italian State lender CDP to raise its stake to 25% in order to drive the creation of a single broadband network with smaller rival Open Fiber.
CDP currently own a 10% stake.
