MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling coalition has overcome divisions over a tax amnesty included in next year’s budget, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Conte spoke after a cabinet meeting which approved an amended set of tax measures following a spat between the two main parties in the coalition over the scope of the amnesty.