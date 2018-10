ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet on Monday approved the country’s expansionary 2019 budget bill, Prime Minister Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivers a news conference following the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

Conte told reporters the budget “keeps our promises while keeping public accounts in order”, adding that the government had sent the budget framework to the European Commission in Brussels for its review.