October 4, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

EU poised to reject Rome's budget plans: la Repubblica

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The European Commission has already prepared a letter to open an infraction procedure against the Italian government for its plans to increase deficit spending next year, la Repubblica newspaper said in an unsourced report on Thursday.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has already received an informal note saying as much, the daily added. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday denied the government had received anything from the commission.

Officially, the budget targets that form the basis of next year’s budget must be sent to Brussels by Oct. 15, and the commission must deliver its reaction by the end of the month.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Bendeich

