Italy government could postpone meeting on deficit to next week: official

ROME (Reuters) - A crucial government meeting over Italy’s new budget deficit target scheduled for Wednesday could be postponed to next week, cabinet secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said.

Italy’s daily Il Corriere della Sera reported earlier in the day that the delay was due to disagreements within the ruling coalition over an unrelated policy issue.

Unless Rome makes concessions on its spending plans for 2019 and 2020, the EU Commission is expected on July 2 to open a disciplinary procedure against Italy for excessive debt.