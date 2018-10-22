FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 22, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

EU to decide next steps on Italy budget Tuesday: spokesman

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will discuss and decide on Tuesday the next steps in the procedure for assessing Italy’s 2018 draft budget, a Commission spokesman said on Monday.

The EU executive confirmed it had received a reply from Italy on its budget by the Monday deadline, after the Commission said last week the budgetary plan was in clear breach of EU fiscal rules.

“Tomorrow the Commission will discuss the procedure and will determine the next steps,” the spokesman told a news conference.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.