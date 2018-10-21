Italy expects EU's decision on budget on Tuesday -source

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s government expects the European Commission to take on Tuesday the unprecedented decision of asking a member state to amend and resubmit its draft budget, a government source said on Sunday.

Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks at the 5-Star Movement party's open-air rally at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy has come under fire in Brussels with a plan to lift the budget deficit to 2.4 percent of domestic output next year from 1.8 percent in 2018. The EU Commission has labeled Rome’s 2019 draft budget an unprecedented breach of EU fiscal rules.

Italy will on Monday send a letter to the Commission explaining its reasons for sticking to the 2.4 percent goal, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday.

The source said the Commission was expected to decide the following day to reject the draft budget and ask for a resubmission.

A Commission spokesman said that the Commission had expressed its “serious concerns” over the draft budget to the Italian authorities, seeking further details to facilitate an assessment.

“We have asked for the views of the Italian government by noon on Monday, 22 October,” the spokesman said.