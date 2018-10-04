Italy industry group is 'partially satisfied' with government budget plan

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s business lobby Confindustria is “partially satisfied” with the government’s budget plans for the coming three years, the head of the industry group said on Thursday.

“We are partially satisfied. We see a fall in the deficit to GDP ratio and (they are) starting to talk about growth,” Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia said.

He added that the credibility of the coalition government, formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League, would be based on the results it obtained and the impact on growth that the new measures would have.