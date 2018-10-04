FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 4, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy industry group is 'partially satisfied' with government budget plan

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s business lobby Confindustria is “partially satisfied” with the government’s budget plans for the coming three years, the head of the industry group said on Thursday.

“We are partially satisfied. We see a fall in the deficit to GDP ratio and (they are) starting to talk about growth,” Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia said.

He added that the credibility of the coalition government, formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League, would be based on the results it obtained and the impact on growth that the new measures would have.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.