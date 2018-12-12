Italy has taken budget decision, will present revised figures: source

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds a news conference on the final day of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will present European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with revised budget numbers at a meeting later on Wednesday, a source in the prime minister’s office said.

Conte is scheduled to meet Juncker in Brussels after the EU executive rejected Rome’s draft 2019 budget, which forecast that the deficit will rise to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product next year from a projected 1.8 percent in 2018.

“Italy’s government has taken a decision on the budget, there is a proposal,” the source said, adding that Conte would be going to Brussels “with good motivation”.