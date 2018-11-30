Italy's Conte, Tria working on plan to cut 2019 budget deficit to 2 percent: paper

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Treasury Minister Giovanni Tria are working on a proposal to cut the 2019 deficit target to reach a deal with the European Union, Il Messaggero daily said on Friday.

The newspaper said Conte and Tria would reassure Brussels that the deficit-to-GDP target for next year will not exceed 2 percent.

Italy is targeting a deficit of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, plans that have put it on a collision course with Brussels.

According to Il Messaggero the proposal involves delaying by several months planned welfare and pension reforms.