Business News
November 30, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Conte, Tria working on plan to cut 2019 budget deficit to 2 percent: paper

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Treasury Minister Giovanni Tria are working on a proposal to cut the 2019 deficit target to reach a deal with the European Union, Il Messaggero daily said on Friday.

The newspaper said Conte and Tria would reassure Brussels that the deficit-to-GDP target for next year will not exceed 2 percent.

Italy is targeting a deficit of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, plans that have put it on a collision course with Brussels.

According to Il Messaggero the proposal involves delaying by several months planned welfare and pension reforms.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.