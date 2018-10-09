IMF forecasts on Italy should be revised in light of new budget: PM

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts for the Italian economy should be revised in light of the government’s 2019 budget outline.
“The (IMF) forecasts should be updated in respect of our budget plan. We have shown (the figures)...and the deficit/GDP ratio in the third year will fall under 2 percent... the same works for debt/GDP which we will contain, and will fall,” Conte said.
Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer