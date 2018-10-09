FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 8:55 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

IMF forecasts on Italy should be revised in light of new budget: PM

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts for the Italian economy should be revised in light of the government’s 2019 budget outline.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

“The (IMF) forecasts should be updated in respect of our budget plan. We have shown (the figures)...and the deficit/GDP ratio in the third year will fall under 2 percent... the same works for debt/GDP which we will contain, and will fall,” Conte said.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer

