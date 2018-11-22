Italian PM calls for 'calmer' tones over budget

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on everyone to tone down discussions over Italy’s 2019 budget on Thursday in a bid to reassure markets.
The European Commission took the first step this week toward disciplinary measures against Italy over its expansionary 2019 budget after Rome refused to modify it.
Conte said rising yields on Italian government bonds “were not helping” and investor’s confidence would benefit from calmer discussions over the budget.
