Italy PM says he is confident of avoiding EU action over budget

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

MILAN (Reuters) - Rome is holding a “constructive” dialogue with the European Commission to avoid a disciplinary procedure on the country’s budget, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday.

Conte, speaking in televised remarks from Japan, said he would work with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria this week to seek “to bring home a good result”. Conte and Tria are attending a G20 summit in Osaka.

“The situation is objectively complicated but considering that all parties are engaging in these talks in a constructive way, I am confident we will find a solution,” he said.