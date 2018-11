FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2018. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said his government would be sending later on Tuesday its reply to the European Union about EU concerns over the country’s 2019 budget. Conte was speaking at a news conference in Palermo, Sicily.