Italy PM says should be room to adjust final 2019 budget numbers

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that there should be room to adjust the final budget numbers after a cost review of the measures in the spending package is completed.

“We trust there will be room to maneuver,” Conte told reporters, referring to next year’s budget targets, which the European Commission has said do not respect European Union spending rules.

The government has said it is conducting a cost analysis of some of the main measures in the budget, and it has not ruled out a possible reduction of planned deficit spending.

“We will do all we can to reach an agreed solution (with the commission) while respecting the outline we gave to the budget and without any radical changes,” he added.