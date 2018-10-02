FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 7:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's PM says budget aimed at accelerating fall in debt/GDP ratio

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government is working on a “courageous” budget for 2019 that will include already announced reforms and will aim to lower the ratio between debt and gross domestic product, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

“We have also worked to design the budget in such a way as to accelerate the decline in the debt-GDP ratio in a consistent fashion over a three-year period,” Conte’s office said in a statement following a meeting of key ministers.

The coalition last week said it planned to run a deficit of 2.4 percent of GDP over the next three years, tripling the previous target, unnerving markets and prompting criticism from European Commission officials.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer

