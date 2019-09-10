Italy plans to raise 2020 deficit/GDP goal to around 2.3%: sources

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new ruling coalition plans to raise the 2020 budget deficit target to around 2.3% of economic output, up from 2.04% this year and sharply higher than the current 2020 goal of 2.1%, three political sources told Reuters.

The plan of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party (PD) would bring the budget shortfall very close to the 2.4% level that almost triggered a European Union disciplinary procedure against Italy this year.