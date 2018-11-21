Di Maio says Italy shares Brussels' view debt must fall

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 20 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday the government shared the European Commission’s belief that Italy must cut its public debt, and intended to convince Brussels that the only way to do so was by supporting economic growth.

“We and (the Commission) want the same thing: to reduce the debt,” Di Maio said on Facebook after the EU executive launched a disciplinary procedure against Italy over its expansionary 2019 budget which increases borrowing.

“The EU will understand that, to achieve that goal we have chosen the only method that works: helping families and companies, creating new opportunities and jobs for young people,” Di Maio said.