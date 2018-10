MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Saturday said the government would not backtrack on a plan to raise the country’s budget deficit to 2.4 percent of domestic output next year.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaking during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

“I think I can speak for the whole government, I deny any rethinking of the 2.4 percent [goal],” he told journalists in Rome.