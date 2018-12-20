Italy government to press ahead, no reshuffle: Di Maio

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks at 5-Star Movement rally in Rome, Italy, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday his ruling coalition would press on with its work and there would not be a reshuffle after it had reached a deal with the European Commission over the 2019 budget.

Di Maio said he did not see “clouds in the horizon” for the government, made up of his 5-Star Movement and the League. “A team that wins will not be changed,” he added, speaking on Radio Capital, implying that there would not be a reshuffle.

He said that the government would now continue with its reform program and that it would start working, in January, on cutting up to 345 members of parliament in order to reduce costs.