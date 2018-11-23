Italy open to dialogue with EU, will not tweak budget's pillars: Deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks at the 5-Star Movement party's open-air rally at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy will show the highest willingness to negotiate with the European institutions but it is not prepared to change the main pillars of its 2019 budget, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio told daily La Repubblica on Friday.

“Our aim is not to start a war with Europe, but we want to make good on promises (to voters),” Di Maio told the newspaper.

The government does not want to leave Europe or the euro, Di Maio repeated.