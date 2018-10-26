Italy's Di Maio says ECB's Draghi poisoning atmosphere: news agency

FILE PHOTO - Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks at the 5-Star Movement party's open-air rally at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi should be supporting Italy, but is instead poisoning the atmosphere, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

Draghi told a news conference on Thursday that if Rome wanted to protect its banks it should lower the tone of its fight with Brussels over its contested 2019 budget and stop questioning the “existential framework” of the euro.

Asked about the remarks, Di Maio told RAI state television: “This is a time when people need to support Italy and I am amazed that an Italian who is a key figure should be further poisoning the atmosphere.”