FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 2, 2018 / 7:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Di Maio says further budget details to be defined Wednesday

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio confirmed on Tuesday the broad outlines of the government’s 2019 budget, but said some further elements of forthcoming economic plan would be set on Wednesday morning.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio speaks at the Italian Business Association Confcommercio meeting in Rome, Italy, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

Speaking after a meeting of key ministers, Di Maio reiterated that the budget would include 10 billion euros ($11.5 billion) of welfare support for the poor, a watering down of an unpopular pension reform and a further one billion euros set aside to help savers hit by recent banking scandals.

He confirmed the budget deficit would amount to some 2.4 percent of gross domestic product.

Despite a plethora of recent meetings, ministers have still not unveiled all the main projections in their so-called Economic and Financial Document (DEF). “Some details will be further defined tomorrow morning,” Di Maio said, without directly referring to the DEF.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.