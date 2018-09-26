Italy Deputy PM repeats 2019 deficit above 2 percent of GDP not a taboo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio repeated on Wednesday that a 2019 deficit that exceeded 2 percent of output was not out of the question, but added that the ruling coalition would be responsible with the budget.

Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaking during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The government, made up of the 5-Star Movement and League party, must approve its 2019 public finance and growth targets on Thursday as Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, who is a member of neither party, is pushing to keep the deficit below 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year.

That the deficit could be higher than 2 percent of GDP “is not a taboo”, Di Maio said in a radio interview. “But we want to handle this with responsibility... The budget will make citizens the priority, but keep an eye on markets.”