FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio presents his EU election program in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian ruling coalition will discuss later this year how to finance its ambitious tax cut plans, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

“Our objective is to respect the commitment to cutting taxes. The measures needed to cover this cost will be part of discussions on the 2020 budget law,” Di Maio said in an interview with Radio Anch’io.

The budget law must be approved by year end.