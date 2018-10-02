FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 2, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Italy won't change 2.4 percent deficit goal despite EU pressure: Di Maio

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday Italy will not change its budget deficit targets despite pressure from Brussels and its European Union partners.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaking during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

“We are not turning back from that 2.4 percent (of gross domestic product), that has to be clear .. We will not backtrack by a millimeter,” Di Maio said in radio interview.

In other remarks Di Maio said there was “no doubt” that the leaders of France and Germany wanted the Italian government to fall.

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.