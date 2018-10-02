Italy won't change 2.4 percent deficit goal despite EU pressure: Di Maio

ROME (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday Italy will not change its budget deficit targets despite pressure from Brussels and its European Union partners.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaking during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

“We are not turning back from that 2.4 percent (of gross domestic product), that has to be clear .. We will not backtrack by a millimeter,” Di Maio said in radio interview.

In other remarks Di Maio said there was “no doubt” that the leaders of France and Germany wanted the Italian government to fall.