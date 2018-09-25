Italy's 5-Star leader threatens not to back 2019 budget targets

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio told ministers on Tuesday that the 2019 budget targets must account for their key demands, including a minimum income for the poor and unemployed, or it would not win the support of his group in parliament.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The budget targets must be presented on Thursday and later voted on in parliament.

In a statement sent by a government spokesman, Di Maio said budget goals that were “not courageous” and did not include its flagship campaign pledge of a minimum income, a pension reform and reimbursements for savers defrauded by banks, “will not get 5-Star votes”.