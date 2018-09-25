FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 25, 2018 / 8:45 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Italy's 5-Star leader threatens not to back 2019 budget targets

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio told ministers on Tuesday that the 2019 budget targets must account for their key demands, including a minimum income for the poor and unemployed, or it would not win the support of his group in parliament.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The budget targets must be presented on Thursday and later voted on in parliament.

In a statement sent by a government spokesman, Di Maio said budget goals that were “not courageous” and did not include its flagship campaign pledge of a minimum income, a pension reform and reimbursements for savers defrauded by banks, “will not get 5-Star votes”.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.