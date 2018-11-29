Italy's Di Maio sees budget compromise with EU Commission

FILE PHOTO: Italian Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio speaks at the Italian Business Association Confcommercio meeting in Rome, Italy, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that he expected Italy would reach a compromise with the European Commission over its contested 2019 budget and negotiations were ongoing.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Di Maio said talks with the Commission were focused on the overall structure of the budget rather than decimal point adjustments to the deficit target.

“I think we’ll find a point of compromise without having to sacrifice (the interests of) our citizens,” Di Maio told reporters.