Italy's Di Maio to meet PM, ministers before cabinet meeting on budget

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said he will meet Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and other ministers before a cabinet meeting over the new budget forecasts expected later on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

Corriere della Sera newspaper reported the cabinet meeting could be delayed as the ruling coalition, but Di Maio said he knew of no delay.

The ruling coalition, made up of the 5-Star Movement and League party, is pushing Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, a member of neither party, to accept a 2019 deficit target of 2.4 percent of output.

Italy’s Treasury forecasts that a 2019 budget deficit above 1.9 pct would put at risk debt containment, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.